Human remains found in East Asheville woods, police suspect foul play

Police are investigating human remains found the afternoon of Jan. 5 in a wooded area near Bleachery Boulevard, Swannanoa River Road and River Ridge Drive, according to a Jan. 6 Asheville Police Department news release.

The death is suspicious and foul play is suspected, according to the release.

Police spokesperson Samantha Booth said the remains were found in the area between the Verde Vista apartments and the roads.

Police responded Jan. 5 at 3:35 p.m. to reports of the remains, along with detectives, forensic technicians and a member of the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The identity of the deceased is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this case should contact APD at 828-252-1110 or submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application by searching "Asheville PD" in the app store or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

This story will be updated.

