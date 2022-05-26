Human remains found in Eastern Kentucky. State police investigating

Human remains were discovered by police in Floyd County Wednesday, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Police said they received a report Wednesday morning that a vehicle potentially related to an active Kentucky State Police investigation had been located in Prestonsburg. Police confirmed the make and model of the vehicle and did a sweep in the area.

The human remains were found near the Riverside Drive area during the sweep, police said. State police responded and are still leading the investigation into the remains and the vehicle.