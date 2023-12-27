Human remains found at Eleven Park construction site

Human remains have been found at the southwest downtown construction site of Indy Eleven soccer team stadium, the site developer said.

The fragments were identified on the north end of the site, said Keystone Group, which is building the 20,000-seat multi-purpose stadium on 20 acres bounded by Kentucky Avenue, West Street, and the White River. It’s part of a $1 billion Eleven Park project that also will have apartments, offices, retail space and a hotel.

A rendering of the Eleven Park development, which will include a new Indy Eleven stadium as well as apartment, office and entertainment space.

The complex is on land that had been part of the Greenlawn Cemetery, one of the first public cemeteries in Indianapolis, where many believe the remains of Black people who were buried at the site are still there.

Keystone Group said it, Weintraut and Associates and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology have identified “isolated areas of interest” at the site that was the former location of Diamond Chain Co.

The Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archeology reviews plans for developments that are within 100 feet of a cemetery, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Floyd Ingram examines of several headstones found at a Diamond Chain construction site on May 18, 1967. The area was part of the former Greenlawn Cemetery.

In the case of such an uncovering of remains during digging, state code requires the pause of digging and the approval of an archeological plan be approved before it can resume.

“These plans must include a recovery plan for how human remains will be treated if they are discovered during construction; detail how an archeologist will monitor areas with a high probability for burials; detail the field methods for recovery of remains, laboratory processing and analysis, and reporting; and detail commitments for reinternment of remains at another local cemetery,” according to the Indiana DNR.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources did request archeological monitoring and cemetery development plans from the developer, which are being followed, the Indiana DNR said.

The remains are being recovered and reinterned, Keystone said.

“The discoveries are all undergoing and adhering to strict identification protocols. The discoveries will be properly cataloged and subsequently reinterned at the discretion of the (Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology) and Keystone,” a company statement said. “As construction continues at the site, Keystone, Weintraut and Associates, and the (Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology) will continue to follow the lawful guidelines at both the state and local level with the utmost sensitivity. “

Weintraut & Associates is a Zionsville-based consultancy of archaeologists and historians.

“Keystone views these discoveries as an opportunity to correct past mishandlings by previous ownership and to respectfully relocate and honor what may be found,” the Keystone statement said.

