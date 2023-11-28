Human remains found in Fairhaven ID'd after 38 years: What's next for this cold case

FAIRHAVEN — After 38 years of being unidentified, investigators have determined the human remains discovered in Fairhaven in 1985 belong to a Rhode Island man last seen four years earlier. Now, authorities are seeking any information members of the public may have to help close the case.

The remains — recently found to be those of Keith Olson of Cranston, RI — were spotted on April 8, 1985, by a driver traveling westbound on I-195. The driver contacted police after spotting a human skeleton in the nearby brush while stopped in the breakdown lane in Fairhaven, close to the Mattapoisett town line, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Olson was 27 years old at the time he was last seen on April 15, 1981.

What police discovered in the 1980s

Upon examination, an FBI forensics lab in Washington, D.C., determined the cause of death to be homicide after finding evidence of physical trauma. Authorities also determined the remains were those of a Caucasian male, about 5' 9", who had been killed "within a few years" of his remains being discovered, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say previously unidentified remains discovered on April 8, 1985 on I-195 West in Fairhaven have been determined to be those of Cranston man Keith Olson, seen here. Olson was last seen on April 15, 1981. He was 27 years old.

Investigators at the time checked dental records, solicited public help, and constructed a 3D model of the deceased's face to provide a point of reference on what the man may have looked like — all to no avail.

How genetic testing helped ID missing RI man

It was thanks to District Attorney Thomas Quinn's ongoing Unidentified Bodies Project that the remains have finally been identified as Olson's. According to the DA's office, staff there worked with the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit, the FBI's Investigative Genetic Genealogy Team and Othram, a private forensics lab in Texas, to bring Olson's identity to light.

"Despite the passage of almost 40 years, these efforts resulted in the successful development of a genetic profile from DNA evidence recovered from the skeletal remains," reads a press release from the DA's office. "After connecting this individual to a family tree, investigators were able to positively identify the recovered remains as Keith Olson of Cranston, RI."

Why police suspect John Broccoli of North Providence

According to the DA's office, Olson had a brief relationship with a woman which "resulted in friction" between the woman's ex, John Broccoli of North Providence.

"A witness to Olson’s disappearance described that two men escorted Olson from his Cranston apartment," reads the DA's press release. "On the same day that Olson was last seen, Broccoli made cryptic statements to the woman who had been dating Olson. These statements suggested Broccoli’s possible involvement in this matter."

According to the release, Broccoli — also known by the nickname "Michael Corleone" — died in 2019 at age 63.

Another suspect at large? Investigators seek the public's help

"Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information related to the disappearance and murder of Keith Olson," the DA's release reads.

"Police have strong reason to believe that the crime was committed by at least two people and believe that there are individuals who could provide helpful information to solve this crime."

Those with any information regarding this case are asked to contact: Massachusetts State Police Det. Lt. AnnMarie Robertson at 855-MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583).

