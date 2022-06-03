Human remains found in Falls backyard ID'd

Jun. 3—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have identified the human remains found in the backyard of a Michigan Avenue home.

The remains are those of Anthony F. Howard, 56, of the Falls.

Patrol officers were called to the home at around 11:40 a.m., on May 25, for a call of a "man down, probably deceased" at the rear of a home in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue. When officers arrived, they reported that they had found the "badly decomposed human remains" of what appeared to be a male.

An autopsy led to the identification of the remains as Howard.

Howard had been reported missing in December and was last seen in the Michigan Avenue area. Friends of Howard had been recruiting volunteers as recently as the day his remains were discovered to search for him.

Detectives said their investigation of the discovery was continuing, "but at this time there is no evidence to suggest criminal activity was involved."