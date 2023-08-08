Human remains found in Falmouth, following earlier search for missing man

During a search on Monday in woods off Gifford Street in Falmouth, police officers located human remains, according to a press release.

Earlier on Monday, Falmouth police had announced a search of Goodwill Park and surrounding woods, as part of the ongoing investigation into a missing man, Adam Wacholder. The search was "an effort to be thorough" given that the close proximity to the missing man's residence and where he was last seen, according to a statement the police made on Facebook.

Wacholder, a Falmouth resident, was last seen on June 13 at his apartment on Gifford Street.

Goodwill Park is at 416 Gifford St.

As of Monday evening the area where the remains were found was under the jurisdiction of the office of the state medical examiner and the state police assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office, assisted by Falmouth police.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Falmouth police search, find human remains in woods off Gifford St.