Human remains found in gator-infested canal inside environmental area in Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY — Detectives are investigating after someone found human remains in a gator-invested canal bank at Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown Thursday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Someone found the remains 3 miles inside of the reserve, offcials said.

Forensic investigators, sheriff's detectives and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are searching the area.

Martin County sheriff's investigators search Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area after human remains were found on the bank of a gator-infested canal.

The park has been closed to the public, sheriff's officials wrote on social media.

