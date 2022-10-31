Human remains found after hunter discovers car that belongs to missing Georgia man

Officials have found human remains that may be connected to a man missing for a year.

Don Hightower disappeared on Oct. 30, 2021 after his family said he spent part of the day watching Georgia-Florida game with them.

On Friday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a deer hunter found a car off Highway 319 in Laurens County.

Officials confirmed the car was registered to Hightower and several agencies began a search of the area. They found human remains that were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Crime Lab to be identified.

WGXA-TV reported that Hightower had been watching the football game at his son’s house and left to drive to his sister’s house. When he got there, Hightower said he was feeling tired and was heading home a mile down the road.

The family never heard from him again. The family told WGXA-TV that he had taken some medical tests the week he disappeared but was starting to feel better.

The investigation remains ongoing.

