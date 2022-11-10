Human remains found by hunter in Gaston County, NC police say. Investigation underway

Human remains were found by a hunter in rural Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police.

The discovery was made at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, near the intersection of Aderholdt and Gaston Webb Chapel roads, police said in a news release. The site is 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Investigators have not yet identified the remains.

Human remains were discovered by a hunter walking a field near the Gaston County town of Cherryville, according to Gaston County Police. Street View image from July 2021. © 2022 Google

“Gaston County Police Crime Scene detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are currently processing the scene,” police said.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have any information, should contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.”

Investigators did not identify the hunter who made the discovery.

The body was found in the northwest part of the county, between Cherryville and Lincolnton. Nearby land is a mix of agricultural fields and single family homes.

