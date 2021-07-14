Human remains found on Jackson County property in missing person investigation with FBI

Glenn E. Rice, Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Authorities discovered human remains on a residential property Wednesday in unincorporated Jackson County near Grain Valley amid a missing person investigation from Independence police, officials said.

Details of the scope of the investigation have not been released. Authorities were summoned to the 4000 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road around 9:30 a.m.

Several details including the name of the person found on the large property were not released. Investigators would need to conduct forensic examination to determine the identity of the remains.

Officer John Syme, spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said he was unable to confirm which missing person’s case to which the remains are connected.

“At this time, our detectives have been in contact with family members and they are receiving updates,” Syme said.

Authorities have been in contact with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and will provide them with additional information as the investigation continues.

“I have a name to give but there’s nothing I want to do to hinder that investigation at this point and releasing any premature information,” he said. “There’s a body on the ground. I’m gonna leave it at that for now.”

FBI and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Independence police with the investigation.

Syme said he did not immediately have a details on the missing person’s report. He also would not say what led authorities to the property earlier Wednesday.

Authorities maintained a heavy presence on the property Wednesday afternoon as construction equipment was used to dig a large hole on a residential property. Several unmarked squad cars lined the driveway as investigators congregated near a massive pile of dirt.

