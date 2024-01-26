Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park believed to be missing hiker

Human remains believed to be those of missing hiker Trammell Evans were found in Joshua Tree National Park this week, potentially concluding an eight-month search-and-rescue operation for the missing Jacksonville, Florida, man according to internal National Park Service communication.

Evans, 25, was last seen going on a hike in the Black Rock Campground area after being dropped off there on April 30, 2023. He has been described as an avid hiker and had planned a solo excursion into the desert park. A search was initiated on May 5 when he did not arrive at a planned destination, according to a park spokesperson.

After months of searching, park staff were informed by email Friday that a team of researchers had found skeletal remains in the park's Covington Flat area this week near a backpack that resembles the one Evans was seen with.

The remains appear to be of a male, but have not been positively identified.

This developing story will be updated.

