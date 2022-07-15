Human remains found by man doing property survey on Texas land, sheriff says

A contracted property surveyor was conducting a survey on a tract of land when he stumbled upon what looked to be human remains, according to a Texas sheriff’s office.

Bosque County deputies and investigators were called to the area on Wednesday, July 13, according to a news release.

When they arrived, they “were led deep into the property to a heavily wooded and overgrown area,” authorities said. There, they confirmed the worker’s discovery was in fact human remains.

The area is now considered an active crime scene, so the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the exact location to ensure it remains untouched.

The remains and other evidence were collected for forensic analysis, officials said. Authorities did not describe what type of evidence was found.

The person’s identity and cause of death are unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

Bosque County is about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Construction worker finds decomposing body floating in Texas bayou, sheriff says

Construction worker finds body between concrete barriers on Texas interstate, cops say

Remodeling crew finds skeletal remains under floorboards of Texas home, police say