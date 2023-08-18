Human remains found in Marion County believed to be woman missing for nearly a year

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found on the side of the road in Marion County.

Deputies said they believe the remains belong to Crystalyn Mobley, a woman who disappeared nearly a year ago.

Someone changing a tire on Highway 42 noticed the remains yesterday.

Family of Mobley were at the investigation and said their family member has been missing since October of last year.

Her cousin, Aimee Strickland, said when she heard human remains were discovered in the ditch, she decided to see what was going on.

Strickland said it was “the last known area” that her cousin was pinged in.

A flyer from Marion County Sheriff’s Office lists Mobley’s last known location as 166th Lane in Summerfield.

Investigators believe the remains are hers, but they still need a positive ID from the medical examiner.

“She has three small children that are all under the age of 5, and I need answers for them so they don’t think that their mother left them,” Strickland said.

The remains were found just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

