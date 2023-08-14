Human remains found near Atascadero golf course identified as missing man, police say

Police have identified human remains found near an Atascadero golf course in July as those of a missing Atascadero man.

Human remains were discovered on a walking path near Chalk Mountain Golf Course on July 9, the Atascadero Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The agency previously said it believed the remains had been at the location “for an extended period of time based on their condition.”

The remains have since been identified by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office as Darren Kyle Santangelo, 35, of Atascadero, the release said.

According to a separate Sheriff’s Office news release, Santangelo was reported missing by family members on July 6.

He was last seen by a family member on the night of June 30 leaving his residence in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication the death was suspicious or the result of foul play at this time.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

