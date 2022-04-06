Human remains found near Bangor railroad tracks

Apr. 5—Human remains were discovered near the railroad tracks that cross the Odlin Road near the intersection of outer Hammond Street on Tuesday, according to Bangor police.

Investigators were called to the area at about 11:40 a.m. for the report of a body about 100 yards from the crossing, said Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the department.

The individual has not been identified, he said.

In the past, members of Bangor's homeless population have camped along the tracks.

Police investigators were searching the wooded areas beside the tracks late Tuesday afternoon.

Police were expected to be on the scene at least until dark.