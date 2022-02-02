Human remains found near creek in Lawrence, Kansas: police

Human remains were discovered in Lawrence by two area residents walking near a creek on Monday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 1700 block of North 1250 Road, near a wetlands nature preserve, where the remains were located and confirmed to be human, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday. Additional bones were discovered following a search.

Information about an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/37TwCW40Or — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) February 2, 2022

Authorities are now attempting to identify the remains. A forensic pathologist has been brought in to assist with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said in the statement that no additional information would be immediately released, citing the ongoing investigation.