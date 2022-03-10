Human remains found near gator-infested canal in Florida wildlife preserve, deputies say

A wildlife preserve in Martin County was closed Thursday for an investigation after human remains were found by the “gator infested canal bank,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

A video shared of the department’s Facebook page shows deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers in the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area. The park, which is more than 16,600 acres, is in both Martin and Palm Beach counties, about seven miles west of Jupiter.

Yellow crime scene tape is blocking a pathway in the park.

According to the sheriff’s office, forensic detectives and FWC officers were “searching a large area” of the preserve. The remains were found about three miles inside the park, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will update.