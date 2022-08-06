Human remains found near Lawrence identified as suburban Kansas City man: authorities

Human remains found six months ago on the outskirts of Lawrence, Kansas were positively identified as those of Guy Wayne Collins, a 47-year-old Jackson County man who was reported missing last year.

In a statement Friday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains had been positively identified by a lab report issued through the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The sheriff’s office added that law enforcement suspected no foul play in Collins’ death.

Collins, of Buckner, was reported missing by family on July 8, 2021, two days after he was released from the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked in the jail on a bench warrant out of Cass County Circuit Court and posted a $700 bond, records show.

On Jan. 31, two people called 911 after discovering what appeared to be human remains near a creek in the area of a wetlands nature preserve in Douglas County. Other bones were located nearby at the water. The discovery set off a death investigation by area law enforcement that began with an attempt to identify the body.

Authorities on Friday did not disclose the suspected cause of death. In the statement, the sheriff’s office offered condolences to Collins’ family.