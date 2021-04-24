Human remains found near Manchester rail trail

Apr. 24—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating the discovery of human remains on the Rockingham Rail Trail off Candia Road Friday evening.

Someone walking in the area around 5 p.m. spotted the remains and called police. Detectives on Saturday determined that the death was not recent and does not appear suspicious, according to a news release.

The medical examiner was called to the scene, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, police said.

The investigation is continuing pending confirmation of the person's identity and notification of family.