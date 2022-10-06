Human remains found near Susan Moore identified as missing man

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said a tip led investigators to human remains Sept. 30 that have been identified as a man missing from the Guntersville area.

Marshall County investigators found the remains in rural Blount County near the town of Susan Moore. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science now has identified the remains as James Tracy Denson, who'd been reported missing Aug. 6; he was last seen in Guntersville Aug. 1.

Sims said the Susan Moore police and fire departments, the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Blount County Coroner's Office and the Marshall County District Attorney's Office assisted with recovery of the body.

