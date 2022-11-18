Human remains found near underpass in Canton, GBI is investigating

Canton Police Department said they found human remains near an underpass in the area.

Police said on Thursday, officers were called out to Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass about human remains being found in the area.

Police said they are turning the remains over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for examination.

There are no further details on the remains that were found. The incident is under investigation.

Canton police ask anyone with information to contact police at (770) 720-4883.

