Human remains found on neighbor's property in search for Indiana teen missing since June

A 59-year-old man was arrested after human remains were discovered at one of his Indiana properties as they searched for 17-year-old Valerie Tindall, a teenage girl who went missing six months ago.

The human remains were buried at a property owned by Patrick Scott, who was identified earlier in the case as a person of interest, Rushville County Sheriff Allan Rice confirmed in a press conference held Wednesday.

Tindall was last seen with Scott, her neighbor, who also employed her for his lawn care business, local outlets reported.

Following the discovery of the body on Tuesday, Scott was arrested on murder charges and booked into the Rush County Jail, Rice said.

He was interviewed at his home before the search begin but was not on site when the search was conducted. An additional search was conducted on Scott’s vehicle, which has been taken to FBI headquarters for a final analysis, Rice said.

The coroner has yet to “positively identify” the human remains found on Scott’s property belong to Tindall, who was last seen on the afternoon of June 7 in Arlington, Indiana, a small town about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Scott’s property was searched by authorities more than once

The cause and manner of death of the person found on the property will also be determined by the Coroner’s Office at a later date.

“This is not the outcome we had all hoped for, but I want to stress to the public that this case is far from over. There’s still much work to be done. And our focus will now shift to successful prosecution of anyone who may be involved,” Rice said.

Scott faces a preliminary murder charge, which comes after authorities searched his property twice since Tindall was reported missing, according to reporting by FOX59.

Personnel with Rushville County Sheriff’s Office, Rushville Police Department, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service dressed in protective were seen removing items from the home Tuesday, according to WISHTV.

More than 50 search warrants have been executed in relation to the case, FOX59 reported.

Investigators declined to mention what specifically led them to Scott’s property on Tuesday, stating all the material and evidence gathered since June led them to the suspect and the properties that he owned.

“I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Valerie’s friends, family, community and the officers involved who have been affected by this case. Justice will be sought for Valerie,” Rice said at the press conference.

Report: Scott had previously lied about Tindall's whereabouts

Scott was previously charged in late June after officers said he had changed his story about the last time he saw the teenager, FOX59 reported. He later claimed that he was with Tindall on June 7, the last day she was seen alive, according to the outlet.

”She’s a really good person, sweet kid. She worked hard to get her grades up. She was gonna go to college. She was accepted,” Tindall's mother Shena Sandefur shared with FOX59, “and now she’ll never have the chance.”

Rush County Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation following the press conference. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (765)-932-2931.

