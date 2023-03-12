Human remains found on Northern KY campus. ‘No danger to campus,’ police say.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after human remains were found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clayton Castle, a spokesperson for the university, the NKU Police Department received a call from a bystander around 12:30 p.m.

The bystander was on campus for soccer activities and while walking behind the stadium found what appeared to be decomposed human remains in a wooded area.

“Based on the information available to us, the situation poses no danger to campus,” the release said. “The initial investigation does not suggest any foul play.”

The NKU police, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and the coroner are on site conducting an investigation.

