Human remains found in Olympia

Olympia police are investigating a suspicious death after someone discovered human remains Thursday.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said someone was walking in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Martin Way when they removed some debris and found a decomposing body.

The body was in the woodline about 100 feet off the road.

Police said it will take some time to identify the body because of its state of decomposition.

