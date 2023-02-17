Human remains found in Outback could be British backpacker Peter Falconio

Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees

Human remains found in the Australian Outback are to be tested to find out if they belong to Peter Falconio, the British backpacker who was murdered in the desert more than 20 years ago.

Bone fragments have been found not far from where Falconio was shot dead by a drifter, prompting hopes of a breakthrough in one of Australia’s most enduring crime mysteries.

The latest set of human remains were found in a location consistent with an area where police believe the British tourist may have been dumped, according to Australian media.

What led police to the location has not been revealed. Dental records and DNA testing will be used by forensic experts to determine whether the bones belong to Falconio.

Police cautioned, however, that there had been false hopes in the past after human remains were found at various locations in the vast deserts of central Australia.

Bones were discovered, and subsequently analysed, in 2003, 2004 and 2007, but proved to have no connection to Falconio.

“We’ve been down this track before, so we are not jumping to any conclusions,” a detective from Northern Territory police said.

Falconio, from Huddersfield, and his girlfriend Joanne Lees, who were on holiday in Australia, were driving along an Outback highway north of Alice Springs on July 14, 2001, when they were stopped by a man named Bradley Murdoch.

He shot dead Mr Falconio and then bound Ms Lees’ wrists with cable ties in an attempt to abduct her. But she managed to run off into the bush and hid for five hours while Murdoch hunted her with his dog.

He eventually gave up and drove off with Falconio’s body in his “ute” or flat-bed truck. Ms Lees managed to flag down a passing truck and was rescued from her ordeal.

In a trial in Darwin, in the Northern Territory, Murdoch was found guilty of Mr Falconio’s murder and given a life sentence with a 28-year non-parole period.

He has never revealed where he dumped the body of the 28-year-old British backpacker and has always denied committing the murder.

Ms Lees, now aged 48, lives in Huddersfield and remains in contact with the parents of her late boyfriend. They have said that without a body to grieve over, they have never been able to obtain closure for the death of their son.

“Our pain is always with us. His life stopped on a lonely road. Shot dead by cowardly Murdoch, who will not reveal what he did with him. We want to bring Peter home where he belongs,” Joan Falconio, his mother, said in September, on what would have been his 50th birthday.