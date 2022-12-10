Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A body was discovered Thursday night in a canal in the Steeplechase development, and police are trying to determine the person's identity.

The 325-single family-home development is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Palm Beach Gardens police said Saturday the investigation is ongoing, but released no further details.

According to WPEC-Channel 12, a 55-year-old woman has been missing from Steeplechase since Monday. Police could not confirm whether the remains were those of the missing woman.

