Human remains found in park in Pittsfield, police say

Police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a park in Pittsfield on Tuesday morning.

“At this time there is no indication of any threat to the general public,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

At approximately 10:44 a.m., officers responded to an area inside of Wahconah Park for the discovery of human remains.

A city employee who was cutting brush in the park found the human remains, police said. The area where the remains were found is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field.

“The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and a positive identification of the body has yet to be made,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW