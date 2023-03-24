Human remains found in Pittsburgh identified as Etna woman who went missing over 3 years ago

Human remains that were found in a wooded area in Pittsburgh on March 19 have been identified as an Etna woman who went missing over three years ago.

Kaylene Oehling was last heard from on Jan. 10, 2020, after visiting a friend and leaving to meet someone. She was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance.

On Sunday, hunters discovered a human skull in a wooded area off Washington Boulevard in Linoln-Lemington-Belmar. Police found other bones nearby shortly after. On Friday, The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains found as Oehling.

No one has ever been charged in Oehling’s disappearance; however, county detectives have previously told Channel 11 that the case is suspicious and they do have suspects.

