Human remains found on private property in west Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human remains were recovered from a private property on the west side of Stephens County Sunday morning.

At about 5:41 p.m. on February 3, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a landowner that human remains were discovered on their rural property.

The human remains of a single adult were recovered Sunday morning. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Forensic Identification.

The identification of the remains will be determined after further testing.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, the Fort Worth Police Department, the University of North Texas Health Science Center, the Stephens County Constable’s Office, and the Breckenridge Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.