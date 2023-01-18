Human remains found on Savannah River tied to North Carolina investigation

Wilmington police are investigating human remains found Wednesday in Georgia.

Human remains found Wednesday on the Savannah River are tied to a Wilmington (North Carolina) Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department.

The release said officers responded after remains were found in a rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near the Imperial Sugar Refinery. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity.

The Wilmington Police Department will serve as the lead investigator on this case. WPD communication specialist Brandon Shope, however, said the department could not comment on the investigation.

"We weren't consulted when (Chatham County) put that release out," Shope said.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Human remains found on Savannah River tied to NC police investigation