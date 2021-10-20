Human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida

Human remains have been found at Florida nature preserve that may be connected to the death of Gabby Petito and the disappearance of Brian Laundrie.

The partial remains were uncovered in an area that had previously been underwater.

The remains were found near a backpack consistent with items Laundrie may have had when he disappeared in September, according to NBC News.

“Further forensic analysis” will be conducted to identify the remains, a law enforcement official said.

Hours earlier, the FBI located a number of Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented.

According to multiple reports, a coroner was at the scene.

Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée Petito, 22, who a Wyoming medical examiner ruled last week died by strangulation after going missing last summer. After Petito’s family reported her missing, Laundrie himself went missing after refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents, informed authorities they were headed to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, to search for their son, family attorney Steven Bertolino said. The FBI and local police went along and quickly uncovered evidence he had been there. No information regarding the contents of the discovery were released.

Shortly after the items were located, the Sarasota County medical examiner and a Pasco County Sheriff’s office cadaver dog and multiple spotters were called to the scene.

