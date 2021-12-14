Human remains found in the search for Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware who has been missing since April

Taylor Pomaski. Harris County Sheriff's Office

Human remains have been found in the search for Taylor Pomaski, who was last seen in April.

Pomaski is the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

The human remains are believed to be Pomaski's and were found in Texas, the local sheriff said.

Human remains have been found in Texas in the search for 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, who went missing in April.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the remains were confirmed to be human by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

"At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case," he said. "Identification of the remains will be carried out by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences."

Pomaski, the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, was last seen leaving a party in Harris County on April 25, the sheriff previously said.

Ware, who played two seasons as a tight end in the NFL in 2003 and 2004, was named a suspect in a murder investigation in connection to Pomaski's case in June, according to a Montgomery County prosecutor's court flings seen by Click2Houston.

The football player was arrested on June 11 after he failed to appear in court in connection to a separate drugs and weapons charges case, Click2Houston reported at the time.

Since then, Ware has been held in jail without bond, according to court filings seen by NBC News.

He has not been charged in connection to Pomaski's disappearance.

Ware's attorney, Coby DuBose, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

