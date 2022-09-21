Human remains found on shore of Jones Island on Savannah River, Jasper County police say

Human remains were discovered Tuesday on the shore of Jones Island in Jasper County, according to a social media post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were discovered by a man boating on the Savannah River, Deputy Chief Jeff Crosby said Wednesday.

The remains have not yet been identified, but the skeleton appears to belong to a male, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken III.

The belongings of a local man, 44-year-old Corey Joseph White, were found near the remains, according to the Tybee Island Police Department. Those belongings included a wallet, cash and identification. White was reported missing on May 5. The investigation into White’s disappearance continues.

The remains will be sent to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, where a forensic anthropologist will attempt to positively identify the victim through dental records, Aiken said.

Jones Island is the southernmost coastal island of South Carolina, located at the mouth of the Savannah River. The area in which the body was located is only accessible by boat, Crosby said.