Human remains found in small Midlands community

Authorities have found human remains in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County and are investigating to learn more.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were being sent for an autopsy. The department is seeking to learn the identity of the person and the cause of death through the autopsy.

The department has been looking for an Orangeburg County woman since August. The 49-year-old woman left her home after an argument with her former boyfriend, according to The Times and Democrat.

“We will provide more information as we receive it,’’ Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a brief news release this week.

Holly Hill is a town of about 1,200 people in Orangeburg County. The town is located between Interstate 26 and Lake Marion.