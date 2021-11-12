Human remains found in small Missouri town during multi-agency homicide investigation

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with other Missouri law enforcement agencies, are investigating a homicide after human remains were found at a home in the small town of Union Star, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office was notified Monday by another agency that a homicide possible occurred in a home near Maple and South 7th Street in Union Star, Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said in a news release.

Over the next several days, the sheriff’s office joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and executed several search warrants on the home. During the execution of one of the warrants Wednesday, law enforcement officers discovered human remains at the home, Keesaman said.

The identity of the victim is under investigation.

Two people have been arrested and face unrelated charges. They were being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Keesaman said they are considered persons of interest in the homicide.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department, Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and County Club Village Police Department assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrants on the home.

Union Star is a small town of about 450 people in northwest DeKalb County. It is a little more than an hour north of Kansas City.