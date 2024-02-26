‘Human remains’ found at Southaven park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department says human remains were discovered at Central Park on Sunday.

According to reports, police responded to Central Park Sunday afternoon after receiving a call about possible human remains in the area.

The Desoto County Coroner collected the remains, which will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further testing.

Police say Central Park will remain closed on Monday as they continue to process the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

