WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they found human remains on Saturday morning in Southwest, D.C.

MPD said that at about 11:47 a.m., human remains were found near 2nd and Chesapeake Streets in Southwest.

Police said this is a death investigation.

