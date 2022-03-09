Human remains found in Tennessee were of missing SC man with dementia, sheriff says

Almost a year after 73-year-old Joe Hall went missing while vacationing in Tennessee, authorities say his remains were found about 2 miles away from his last known location.

Hall, of South Carolina, disappeared while camping with family in Jefferson County over Memorial Day weekend 2021, WBIR reported at the time. Hall had dementia, the county sheriff said, and he walked away and vanished.

On Saturday, March 5, deputies were called to a residence after human remains were found on someone’s property, according to a March 9 Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival deputies were directed to a driveway that (led) to a barn (where) it appeared that dogs had found remains and brought them onto the property,” officials said.

Forensic investigators examined the human remains, and dental records provided by the Hall family confirmed they belonged to the missing man. His cause of death was not made publicly available.

“We are saddened by this discovery and send our prayers and condolences to the Hall Family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jefferson County is about 30 miles east of Knoxville.

Hiker finds body of 31-year-old man in woods of Ohio national park, officials say

Kids find human remains in woods, Tennessee cops say. Now there’s an investigation

Dog walker discovers human skull and bones in Massachusetts woods, officials say

Mystery surrounds human skull, scattered bones found in wooded area, Illinois cops say