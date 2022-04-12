Human remains found in Three Rivers

Human remains were found in a wooded area in the 300 block of Second Avenue in Three Rivers about 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Three Rivers Police said a caller reported he was walking his dog when he came across the remains of a body.

Three Rivers officers and deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and the remains were transported to WMed for further examination and identification.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Three Rivers Police at (269) 278-1235 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

