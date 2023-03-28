Human remains found, triggering investigation off Interstate 80 in Nevada County

Authorities on Tuesday were at the scene near a hiking trail along Interstate 80 in Nevada County where decomposed human remains were found, sheriff’s officials said.

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call from someone in the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80, several miles east of Truckee. The caller reported finding “severely decomposed” human remains there, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release. The area is near the Tahoe Pyramid Trail.

Deputies, detectives from the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit and California Highway Patrol officers went to the area and began investigating. They confirmed the remains to be human.

Sheriff’s officials said there’s advance decomposition and no identifying information for the person.

Deputies secured the scene overnight, and the investigation resumed Tuesday morning. An FBI Evidence Response Team, an anthropologist from the California State University, Chico Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team, and sheriff’s detectives were at the scene Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said the scene was still being processed and asked residents to use caution if traveling in that area.