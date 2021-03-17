Human remains found in vehicle in Kahaluu area

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mar. 17—Human remains were found inside a vehicle in the Kahaluu area Monday around 8 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department said in a two-sentence report today.

No other information was provided for the case, identified as an unattended death, except that an investigation is ongoing.

Honolulu's Department of the Medical Examiner will attempt to identify the remains.

