Human remains found in Western North Carolina duplex
A maintenance worker smelled something foul, and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office connected it to human remains found in a duplex in Clyde, North Carolina.
According to the county, deputies responded to James Street on Friday around 12:45 p.m. after a maintenance worker reported a foul smell and found what looked to be human remains in the residence on James Street.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators confirmed they found human remains in the duplex.
An identification hasn’t been released yet.
Details are limited as the investigation has just begun.
