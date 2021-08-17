Human remains, other deaths investigated in C-17 swarmed at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON – The Air Force is investigating human remains found aboard the C-17 cargo plane and other potential deaths after panicked Afghans swarmed the aircraft at the international airport in Kabul on Monday.

The remains were discovered in the wheel well of the plane after it landed in Qatar, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement. The Air Force of Special Investigations is also examining videos and social media posts of people falling from the plane after its takeoff.

The plane landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport with equipment needed for the evacuation of civilians. Before it could be unloaded, hundreds of Afghan civilians surrounded it and clung to its fuselage. Video of the chaotic scene has been widely shared.

The crew decided to take off due to the "rapidly deteriorating security situation," according to Stefanek.

Crews discovered the human remains in the wheel well of the aircraft after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The plane has been impounded to collect the remains and inspection before it can fly again.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased," Stefanek said.

Thousands of Afghans poured through the civilian side of the airport after the Afghan government fell to the Taliban. The crowds stopped civilian and military flights for hours until U.S., Afghan and allied troops secured the airfield. Evacuation flights resumed overnight.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Human remains found in C-17 wheel well after takeoff from Kabul