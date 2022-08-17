Human remains found in Wilson County ID'd as Murfreesboro woman last seen at soccer match

Mya Fuller

Investigators have identified human remains found in southeast Wilson County as a 22-year-old woman from Murfreesboro.

Mya Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29. Her last known public sighting was a July 30 work event — a Nashville SC match at GEODIS Park.

On Aug. 6, Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane after human remains were discovered in a wooded area. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab responded to the scene.

Investigators are working several leads, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

"We've got a family of a young lady and they want to know who's responsible," Bryan said. "There are people out there who have information that will help us in our investigation. And we ask that they come forward."

Anyone with information about circumstances that may have led to Fuller's death can contact the detective division of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or ext. 359. Callers may remain anonymous.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Fuller's death.

