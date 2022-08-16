An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a wooded area of Colerain Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colerain Township Police Department received a call reporting human remains found in the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road.

The coroner's office was notified and called to the scene, Colerain police said.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Human remains found in wooded area of Colerain Township