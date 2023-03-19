Human remains found in wooded area in Pittsburgh

Police say human remains were found in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Authorities say hunters found a human skull in a wooded area near the 1200 block of Washington Blvd at around 2:15 p.m. near the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar community.

Police found other bones nearby shortly after.

It is unclear if the decedent is a man or a woman.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is working to discover the cause of death.

