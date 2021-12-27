Human remains identified as David Koenig, missing Branson MMA fighter

A billboard seeking information about the disappearance of Dave Koenig, 26, stands along U.S. 65 near CC highway in Ozark on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Police say remains found this past week in Branson have been identified as the body of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020.

A man looking for deer antlers found human remains Wednesday near Fall Creek Road in a wooded area, and a forensic odonatologist was able to confirm the human remains belong to Koenig, according to the Branson Police Department. A search recovered most of Koenig's remains and other personal articles.

"The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play," the police department stated in a news release.

In September, Koenig's mother, Tracy, spoke with the News-Leader about her missing son. He was reportedly staying at a budget motel a few blocks off Branson's Highway 76 attraction strip. It's not clear exactly where he went next. Koenig was reported as missing in March 2020, according to multiple published reports.

In a public post made on social media late Sunday, Tracy Koenig wrote that the family would not be making a public statement at this time.

"Please give my family some privacy and refrain from private messaging myself (Tracy) or my husband Rick or either of Davids (sic) siblings," the post stated. "We are in pain. We need time and we need some peace right now. Please and thank you for your prayers."

'We still have no answers': Branson mom still searching for missing son almost 19 months after he disappeared

Since Koenig was reported missing, Branson police partnered with other law enforcement agencies to search for him in counties like Taney and Stone, even in Boone County, Arkansas. Volunteer groups and cadaver dog groups have also assisted in the search.

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig."

Story continues

More: Skeletal remains found off Fall Creek Road in Branson, police say

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Remains identified as David Koenig, missing Branson MMA fighter