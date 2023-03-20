Human remains identified as Georgia pregnant mother who disappeared 10 years ago

Human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant Georgia mother of two who disappeared 10 years ago.

Crystal Hendrix vanished around March 8, 2013.

It wasn’t until weeks after her disappearance that her children’s school reported her missing, WGXA-TV reports. The TV station reported that Hendrix was eight months pregnant at the time.

In August 2020, Tift County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about remains on a property off Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia and found them during a search warrant execution.

Deputies requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s help to identify the victim. It took nearly three years, but investigators confirmed the remains belonged to Hendrix using her mother’s DNA.

With her remains now found, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to investigate her death.

Anyone who may have information can contact deputies at 229-388-6020 or the GBI’s Sylvester office at 229-777-2080.

