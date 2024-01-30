Human remains identified as man missing since October

Jan. 29—Human remains were discovered in the crawl space of a Clyde duplex on Friday, leading to an investigation.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that the remains belonged to 26-year-old Joshua Lee Wayne Seagraves.

Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 26, deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a "suspicious situation" from a maintenance worker.

The worker had reported a foul smell, as well as what appeared to be human remains in the crawl space of the James Street duplex.

After a search warrant was conducted, human remains were found in the crawl space.

Seagraves was previously reported missing on October 14 and had been last seen in the James Street and Old Clyde Road area of Clyde.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing while investigators gather evidence and details regarding the incident.

A press release from the sheriff's office stated this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

"The Haywood County Sheriff's Office offers our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time," the press release said.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the sheriff's office at (828) 452-6600.

This is a developing story.