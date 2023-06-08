Human remains identified as Minnesota mother missing since March

Human remains found in Minnesota have been identified as a Minnesota mother of two who had not been seen since March, police said Thursday.

Winona police Chief Tom Williams made the announcement during an afternoon news conference.

"This morning, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy," he said. "Law enforcement has confirmed that the remains are those of Madeline Kingsbury."

"Unfortunately, while this discovery is not what we were hoping for, we’re thankful to be able to bring Maddie home to her family," Williams added.

Kingsbury's body was found Wednesday off a remote stretch of road in Fillmore County that had been previously searched, the chief said, telling reporters the body was concealed in a way that it was not visible.

Digital evidence led investigators back to the area off Highway 43, Williams said.

"To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community. But during this time, the family never gave up. Law enforcement never gave up. The community never gave up," he said.

Michelle Frascone, special agent in charge with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said investigators fielded hundreds of tips, which ultimately led them to Kingsbury’s body.

“We want to also acknowledge … the forensic scientists and the analysts who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes through mountains of evidence to generate leads,” she said. “We are grateful for the more than 450 tips that have been sent to us. Law enforcement had evaluated each one of them and followed up in as many leads as possible.”

The woman's father, David Kingsbury, said the family was "relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers."

Madeline Kingsbury. (Winona Police Dept.)

"We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest," he added in a statement, according to NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis.

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31 when she dropped off her children, then 5 and 2, at day care at 8 a.m., Williams said at the time.

On Wednesday, Winona police said authorities arrested Adam Fravel in connection with Kingsbury’s disappearance. During Thursday's news conference, Williams and other investigators declined to comment on the charge or charges against Fravel. They said they did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

An official with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said Fravel is Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend.

An attorney who had been reported to have represented Fravel in recent weeks did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Fravel, who is the father of the two children, has denied any involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance.

“I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything,” he said in a statement in April.

Fravel sought custody of the two children in court, but a judge ruled that the children were to stay with Kingsbury’s parents while a family court case played out, KARE reported.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com